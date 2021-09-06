Number of medical tourists to Korea dips 76.5 pct in 2020 amid pandemic
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The number of medical tourists to South Korea tumbled nearly 77 percent in 2020 from a year earlier amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.
Roughly 117,100 foreign patients visited South Korea last year, down a whopping 76.5 percent from some 497,500 a year earlier, according to the data from the local medical community.
The data is based on statistics gathered by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute.
Seoul Asan Medical Center, one of South Korea's five major hospitals, was no exception. The general hospital in southeastern Seoul saw the number of foreign patients tumble 41 percent on-year to some 11,800 last year.
In 2018, Seoul Asan Medical Center received about 18,000 foreign patients, with the number hitting a record high of 20,025 a year later.
An industry source said the number of foreigners visiting South Korea for medical treatment nose-dived last year due to strict restrictions on cross-border movements and entry curbs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watchers believe the situation unlikely to improve much this year amid the continued outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
In the first five months of this year, the number of foreign patients at Seoul Asan Medical Center totaled 5,348, slightly less than half the full-year tally for last year.
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
N.K. leader urges young ex-convicts to become 'kindling spark' for national development
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee earns landslide win in DP's 1st presidential primary vote
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min vows to be more assertive
-
Questionable vaccines administered to 104 people at Pyeongtaek hospital
-
S. Korea to ease attendance caps in schools despite extended social distancing measures
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases dip to 1,400s on fewer tests; tough restrictions extended