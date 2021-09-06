Marvel's 'Shang-chi' tops S. Korean box office over weekend
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Marvel Studios' latest superhero film "Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" has topped the South Korean box office over the weekend, data showed Monday.
Released Wednesday, Marvel's first film with an Asian lead attracted 534,000 people during the Friday-Sunday period, bringing its combined total to 754,000, according to the data by the Korean Film Council.
It revolves around Shang-chi, played by Simu Liu, who must confront the past when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.
The Korean action thriller "Hostage: Missing Celebrity" came in next with 135,000 over the three-day period, posting a cumulative 1.39 million moviegoers.
The action flick "Escape from Mogadishu" placed third with 103,000, and the disaster comedy "Sinkhole" ranked fourth with 66,000.
A total of 933,000 people went to theaters over the weekend, up from the previous week's 768,000.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
N.K. leader urges young ex-convicts to become 'kindling spark' for national development
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee earns landslide win in DP's 1st presidential primary vote
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min vows to be more assertive
-
Questionable vaccines administered to 104 people at Pyeongtaek hospital
-
S. Korea to ease attendance caps in schools despite extended social distancing measures
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases dip to 1,400s on fewer tests; tough restrictions extended