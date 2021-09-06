N.K. paper stresses effective land management as top economic policy priority
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper stressed Monday that effective land management should be a top priority in the country's economic policy, calling for thorough preventive measures against flooding and other natural disasters.
"Work on land management is a task where we can protect a hundred and earn a thousand by investing ten," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling Workers' Party, said. "If we want to realize fast and sustainable development, we need complete preparations to overcome natural disasters."
The paper, in particular, emphasized the importance of effective management of rivers, streams and seashores by repairing and constructing banks and sea walls.
Saying such large-scale projects need massive mobilization of workers and materials, the paper urged leaders of cities and counties to take full responsibility in carrying them out.
State media earlier reported about 1,170 homes were destroyed or flooded, and some 5,000 residents were evacuated due to heavy rainfall in South Hamgyong Province. Leader Kim Jong-un ordered full support for recovery efforts in the province.
The flooding came after the North was hit by back-to-back typhoons last year in major farming areas, which aggravated the country's already serious food shortage.
In June, Kim said at a party meeting his country's "food situation is now getting tense as the agricultural sector failed to fulfill its grain production plan" due to damage from typhoons last year.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
