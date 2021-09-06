Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korean crafts, including table from 'Parasite,' on display at Milan Design Week

All News 10:03 September 06, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Dozens of Korean craftworks have gone on display at a major international design fair in Milan, including a wooden table featured in the Oscar-winning Korean film "Parasite," the culture ministry said Monday.

The Korean show, titled "All about Attitude," is part of Milan Design Week 2021 and opened in the Italian city on Sunday for a six-day run.

This undated image, provided by the Korea Craft and Design Foundation, shows "Trans201808 Low table" by Park Jong-seon, which was used in the film "Parasite." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The 126 works by 21 Korean artists, involving metals, pottery, textiles, glass, wood and lacquer, are being housed inside the Palazzo Litta, a Baroque structure that dates back to the 17th century.

The exhibition has been divided into three spaces: "All about Earthbound," "All about Companion" and "All about Posture."

Designer Park Jong-seon's wooden table, which stood in the living room of the rich family in the Bong Joon-ho-directed 2019 black comedy, can be found in the hall titled "All about Earthbound."

This is the ninth consecutive year South Korean crafts have taken part in the fair.

This year's theme was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"'All about Attitude' aims to send the message that we should put aside our human-centered thinking and stick to an attitude of respect for nature, materials, objects and tools," Kim Tae-hoon, president of the Korea Craft and Design Foundation, which together with the culture ministry is organizing the show, said earlier.

The works can also be viewed online at www.moscapartners.it/en.

This image, provided by the Korea Craft and Design Foundation, shows works titled "Planet Metaphor" and "Planet Traditional" by Kim Si-young. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This image, provided by the Korea Craft and Design Foundation, shows a work titled "Time" by Jeong Ho-yeon. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Korean crafts #Milan fair
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!