S. Korea to continue efforts to improve relations with N.K. on occasion of major anniversaries
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Monday it will continue efforts to use major inter-Korean anniversaries coming up this month as opportunities to resume dialogue and improve relations with North Korea.
On Sept. 17, South Korea celebrates the 30th anniversary of its simultaneous membership to the United Nations with the North.
The two Koreas are also set to mark the third anniversary of the 2018 Pyongyang summit declaration on Sept. 19, in which President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shared the view that the peninsula must be turned into a region free from nuclear weapons.
"To push forward the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, the early restoration of inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation is important above anything else," Lee Jong-joo, the ministry's spokesperson, said at a regular press briefing.
"We will continue our efforts to restore inter-Korean relations through various opportunities despite the difficult situation," she said.
Lee added that the ministry will put in all efforts to make the upcoming anniversaries "meaningful."
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee earns landslide win in DP's 1st presidential primary vote
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min vows to be more assertive
-
Questionable vaccines administered to 104 people at Pyeongtaek hospital
-
New cases in 1,300s on fewer tests; virus curbs extended for a month
-
Additional batch of Moderna vaccines arrives in S. Korea