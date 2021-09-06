21 students test positive at middle school in Gwangyang
GWANGYANG, South Korea, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Twenty-one students have tested positive for the new coronavirus at a middle school in the southwestern city of Gwangyang, local officials said Monday.
Health authorities conducted coronavirus tests for all 581 students and staff of the school in the city, some 420 kilometers south of Seoul, after one student was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday.
Of them, 20 were confirmed Monday to have contracted the disease, officials said.
The government of South Jeolla Province, which Gwangyang belongs to, sent epidemiological investigators to conduct contract tracing.
The authorities banned the movement of the patients' family members and those who came into close contact with them and ordered the school to conduct all classes online until Sept. 17.
Health officials began COVID-19 tests for all people related to the school's students, teachers and their families.
"As the situation is very serious, citizens are advised to refrain from moving and strictly follow the infection prevention rules," the province government said.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 1,375 new cases nationwide Monday as the country grapples with the fourth wave of coronavirus infections.
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee earns landslide win in DP's 1st presidential primary vote
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min vows to be more assertive
-
New cases in 1,300s on fewer tests; virus curbs extended for a month
-
Questionable vaccines administered to 104 people at Pyeongtaek hospital
-
Additional batch of Moderna vaccines arrives in S. Korea