S. Korea coach Bento calls for more aggressiveness in World Cup qualifier vs. Lebanon

"It's not so important to change a lot of players or tactical system to improve our way of play. But of course, we need to do different things than we did in the previous game," Bento said at an online press conference from the National Football Center in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. "Offensively, we should play with more aggressiveness. We should play faster. But at the same time, we should be calm from the beginning of the game in order to play as we'd like to play."

