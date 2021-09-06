SK hynix 106,000 DN 1,000

Youngpoong 749,000 DN 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 54,500 DN 500

CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,550 DN 400

SamsungF&MIns 227,500 DN 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,100 UP 200

Kogas 37,700 UP 2,100

Hanwha 36,600 UP 1,150

TaekwangInd 1,103,000 UP 11,000

BoryungPharm 16,950 DN 150

L&L 11,700 DN 50

SSANGYONGCNE 8,420 UP 30

AmoreG 56,800 DN 200

HyundaiMtr 215,000 UP 500

KAL 31,200 0

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,600 DN 20

LG Corp. 95,300 DN 1,100

BukwangPharm 22,500 UP 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 75,200 UP 1,200

POSCO CHEMICAL 150,000 DN 1,000

Daewoong 36,450 0

SamyangFood 83,400 DN 300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,200 UP 1,850

CJ CheilJedang 442,000 DN 2,500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 120,500 UP 2,000

ShinhanGroup 38,500 DN 200

HITEJINRO 34,850 UP 500

Yuhan 64,500 DN 100

CJ LOGISTICS 171,500 UP 500

DOOSAN 95,300 UP 1,700

DL 72,400 UP 300

DB HiTek 61,700 UP 200

CJ 105,000 UP 1,000

JWPHARMA 27,600 DN 50

LX INT 27,950 UP 250

DongkukStlMill 19,900 DN 50

TaihanElecWire 2,610 UP 30

Hyundai M&F INS 25,350 DN 300

Daesang 25,300 UP 50

HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,000 0

(MORE)