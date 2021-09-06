KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK hynix 106,000 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 749,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 54,500 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,550 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 227,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,100 UP 200
Kogas 37,700 UP 2,100
Hanwha 36,600 UP 1,150
TaekwangInd 1,103,000 UP 11,000
BoryungPharm 16,950 DN 150
L&L 11,700 DN 50
SSANGYONGCNE 8,420 UP 30
AmoreG 56,800 DN 200
HyundaiMtr 215,000 UP 500
KAL 31,200 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,600 DN 20
LG Corp. 95,300 DN 1,100
BukwangPharm 22,500 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 75,200 UP 1,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 150,000 DN 1,000
Daewoong 36,450 0
SamyangFood 83,400 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,200 UP 1,850
CJ CheilJedang 442,000 DN 2,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 120,500 UP 2,000
ShinhanGroup 38,500 DN 200
HITEJINRO 34,850 UP 500
Yuhan 64,500 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 171,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 95,300 UP 1,700
DL 72,400 UP 300
DB HiTek 61,700 UP 200
CJ 105,000 UP 1,000
JWPHARMA 27,600 DN 50
LX INT 27,950 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 19,900 DN 50
TaihanElecWire 2,610 UP 30
Hyundai M&F INS 25,350 DN 300
Daesang 25,300 UP 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,000 0
(MORE)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee earns landslide win in DP's 1st presidential primary vote
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min vows to be more assertive
-
New cases in 1,300s on fewer tests; virus curbs extended for a month
-
Questionable vaccines administered to 104 people at Pyeongtaek hospital
-
Additional batch of Moderna vaccines arrives in S. Korea