KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KIA CORP. 86,200 UP 300
SKNetworks 5,630 UP 130
ORION Holdings 16,100 DN 50
NEXENTIRE 8,270 UP 110
CHONGKUNDANG 131,000 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 17,950 UP 3,450
KCC 442,500 UP 57,500
SKBP 121,500 DN 3,500
Nongshim 299,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 71,900 UP 1,000
SGBC 87,400 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 50,900 0
Hyosung 118,000 UP 1,000
Shinsegae 272,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE 35,550 UP 100
GCH Corp 34,500 UP 150
LotteChilsung 148,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,880 UP 30
POSCO 349,000 UP 1,000
DB INSURANCE 60,400 UP 400
SamsungElec 77,300 UP 700
NHIS 13,300 0
DongwonInd 245,500 UP 1,500
SK Discovery 47,900 DN 300
LS 69,000 UP 2,100
GC Corp 385,500 DN 4,500
GS E&C 45,400 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 767,000 UP 7,000
KPIC 235,000 UP 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,870 DN 10
SKC 151,000 UP 500
GS Retail 34,400 UP 100
Ottogi 521,000 0
IlyangPharm 35,600 DN 850
F&F Holdings 39,300 DN 2,050
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 248,500 DN 500
Hanssem 118,500 DN 500
Hanmi Science 75,500 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 89,300 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 183,000 DN 1,500
(MORE)
