KIA CORP. 86,200 UP 300

SKNetworks 5,630 UP 130

ORION Holdings 16,100 DN 50

NEXENTIRE 8,270 UP 110

CHONGKUNDANG 131,000 DN 1,500

FOOSUNG 17,950 UP 3,450

KCC 442,500 UP 57,500

SKBP 121,500 DN 3,500

Nongshim 299,500 DN 1,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 71,900 UP 1,000

SGBC 87,400 UP 3,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 50,900 0

Hyosung 118,000 UP 1,000

Shinsegae 272,000 DN 2,500

LOTTE 35,550 UP 100

GCH Corp 34,500 UP 150

LotteChilsung 148,500 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,880 UP 30

POSCO 349,000 UP 1,000

DB INSURANCE 60,400 UP 400

SamsungElec 77,300 UP 700

NHIS 13,300 0

DongwonInd 245,500 UP 1,500

SK Discovery 47,900 DN 300

LS 69,000 UP 2,100

GC Corp 385,500 DN 4,500

GS E&C 45,400 UP 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 767,000 UP 7,000

KPIC 235,000 UP 3,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,870 DN 10

SKC 151,000 UP 500

GS Retail 34,400 UP 100

Ottogi 521,000 0

IlyangPharm 35,600 DN 850

F&F Holdings 39,300 DN 2,050

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 248,500 DN 500

Hanssem 118,500 DN 500

Hanmi Science 75,500 UP 1,000

HtlShilla 89,300 UP 100

SamsungElecMech 183,000 DN 1,500

(MORE)