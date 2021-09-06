KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 114,000 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 40,600 UP 1,700
OCI 139,000 UP 10,500
LS ELECTRIC 68,500 UP 900
KorZinc 518,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,250 DN 20
MERITZ SECU 5,500 DN 70
HyundaiMipoDock 73,600 DN 100
HMM 38,650 DN 650
IS DONGSEO 50,900 UP 200
S-Oil 92,300 DN 400
LG Innotek 226,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 90,400 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 200,000 UP 8,000
Mobis 280,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,200 UP 300
S-1 82,500 UP 700
ZINUS 83,000 DN 800
Hanchem 304,000 DN 3,500
DWS 60,100 UP 4,000
KEPCO 23,950 UP 200
SamsungSecu 49,200 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 15,050 DN 250
SKTelecom 306,000 UP 500
SNT MOTIV 56,300 UP 1,200
HyundaiElev 50,200 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDS 172,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,500 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 6,020 UP 50
Hanon Systems 16,200 DN 300
SK 268,000 UP 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 68,700 DN 1,000
Handsome 40,950 DN 950
Asiana Airlines 24,600 UP 650
COWAY 77,600 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 108,000 UP 500
IBK 10,350 DN 50
DONGSUH 29,100 UP 100
SamsungEng 23,950 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 132,000 0
-
