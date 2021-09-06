PanOcean 7,560 DN 240

SAMSUNG CARD 34,200 DN 150

CheilWorldwide 23,550 DN 100

KT 32,600 DN 300

NAVER 454,000 UP 1,500

Kakao 155,500 DN 1,000

NCsoft 633,000 UP 11,000

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL204000 UP2500

LOTTE TOUR 19,550 UP 100

KIWOOM 119,000 DN 2,000

LG Uplus 14,300 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 74,700 UP 100

DSME 27,700 UP 550

DSINFRA 11,800 0

KT&G 81,800 DN 100

DHICO 21,850 UP 100

Doosanfc 53,000 UP 400

LG Display 20,500 DN 450

DWEC 7,340 DN 30

DongwonF&B 207,500 DN 500

KEPCO KPS 38,900 UP 500

LGH&H 1,433,000 DN 11,000

LGCHEM 750,000 UP 25,000

KEPCO E&C 49,800 UP 1,200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,600 UP 1,200

Kangwonland 28,150 DN 200

LGELECTRONICS 148,000 DN 5,500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,500 UP 250

Celltrion 278,500 DN 4,500

Huchems 28,100 UP 1,250

DAEWOONG PHARM 165,000 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,400 DN 300

KIH 92,400 DN 800

LOTTE Himart 31,600 UP 50

GS 41,950 0

CJ CGV 30,900 DN 150

LIG Nex1 51,700 UP 500

Fila Holdings 45,600 DN 550

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,000 0

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,000 DN 650

(MORE)