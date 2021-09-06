KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
PanOcean 7,560 DN 240
SAMSUNG CARD 34,200 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 23,550 DN 100
KT 32,600 DN 300
NAVER 454,000 UP 1,500
Kakao 155,500 DN 1,000
NCsoft 633,000 UP 11,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL204000 UP2500
LOTTE TOUR 19,550 UP 100
KIWOOM 119,000 DN 2,000
LG Uplus 14,300 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,700 UP 100
DSME 27,700 UP 550
DSINFRA 11,800 0
KT&G 81,800 DN 100
DHICO 21,850 UP 100
Doosanfc 53,000 UP 400
LG Display 20,500 DN 450
DWEC 7,340 DN 30
DongwonF&B 207,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 38,900 UP 500
LGH&H 1,433,000 DN 11,000
LGCHEM 750,000 UP 25,000
KEPCO E&C 49,800 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,600 UP 1,200
Kangwonland 28,150 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 148,000 DN 5,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,500 UP 250
Celltrion 278,500 DN 4,500
Huchems 28,100 UP 1,250
DAEWOONG PHARM 165,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,400 DN 300
KIH 92,400 DN 800
LOTTE Himart 31,600 UP 50
GS 41,950 0
CJ CGV 30,900 DN 150
LIG Nex1 51,700 UP 500
Fila Holdings 45,600 DN 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,000 DN 650
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee earns landslide win in DP's 1st presidential primary vote
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min vows to be more assertive
New cases in 1,300s on fewer tests; virus curbs extended for a month
Questionable vaccines administered to 104 people at Pyeongtaek hospital
Additional batch of Moderna vaccines arrives in S. Korea