KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANWHA LIFE 3,365 DN 35
AMOREPACIFIC 226,000 UP 1,500
Youngone Corp 42,200 DN 250
CSWIND 79,400 UP 800
GKL 15,850 DN 100
KOLON IND 86,000 UP 1,400
SK Innovation 250,000 0
HanmiPharm 310,500 DN 2,500
BNK Financial Group 7,850 DN 30
emart 176,000 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 35,600 UP 50
LX HAUSYS 89,200 UP 800
KBFinancialGroup 51,800 DN 1,100
Hansae 21,700 UP 150
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY464 50 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 48,250 UP 50
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 595,000 UP 2,000
HANJINKAL 65,400 UP 200
DoubleUGames 59,500 DN 100
CUCKOO 24,100 DN 150
COSMAX 132,000 UP 3,000
MANDO 61,800 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 954,000 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 58,800 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 42,700 UP 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,700 UP 800
Netmarble 126,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S65800 UP500
ORION 125,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,000 UP 150
BGF Retail 179,500 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 272,000 DN 6,000
HDC-OP 29,550 0
HYOSUNG TNC 734,000 UP 2,000
DL E&C 144,000 UP 4,000
LX HOLDINGS 9,930 DN 50
HYBE 286,500 UP 5,500
SK ie technology 208,000 DN 1,000
SKBS 308,000 DN 27,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 DN 150
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee earns landslide win in DP's 1st presidential primary vote
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min vows to be more assertive
New cases in 1,300s on fewer tests; virus curbs extended for a month
Questionable vaccines administered to 104 people at Pyeongtaek hospital
Additional batch of Moderna vaccines arrives in S. Korea