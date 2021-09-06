Ex-KARA member Hur Young-ji tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hur Young-ji, a former member of now-disbanded K-pop girl group KARA, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, her management agency said Monday.
"She used a self-test kit for COVID-19 as she didn't feel well, and she received a positive result," DSP Media said. "She immediately went through a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and was confirmed to have contracted the virus."
The 27-year-old celebrity is following health authorities' guidelines for coronavirus patients and taking necessary steps, the agency said.
Hur has recently been starring in some entertainment shows, including "Comedy Big League" on cable channel tvN.
She debuted in 2014 as a new member of KARA, a K-pop girl group famous for hit songs like "Pretty Girl," "Mister" and "Lupin." Since the group disbanded in 2016, Hur has appeared in several Korean dramas and entertainment programs.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee earns landslide win in DP's 1st presidential primary vote
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min vows to be more assertive
-
New cases in 1,300s on fewer tests; virus curbs extended for a month
-
Questionable vaccines administered to 104 people at Pyeongtaek hospital
-
Additional batch of Moderna vaccines arrives in S. Korea