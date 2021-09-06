Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Last-place FC Seoul replace head coach

All News 16:33 September 06, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Mired in last place in the top South Korean football league, FC Seoul announced Monday they have replaced their head coach Park Jin-sub.

FC Seoul said Park offered to step down and hold himself responsible for the K League 1 club's disappointing campaign so far. Through 27 matches, FC Seoul are in last place among 12 clubs with 25 points, in danger of relegation to the K League 2 next year.

In this file photo from Aug. 18, 2021, FC Seoul head coach Park Jin-sub directs his players during a K League 1 match against Jeju United at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Former FC Seoul assistant An Ik-soo was named as Park's replacement. An previously coached the women's national team and the men's under-19 national team, as well as K League clubs Busan IPark and Seongnam FC.

An, 56, was FC Seoul's assistant coach when they won the K League title in 2010. He was most recently the head coach of Sunmoon University in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, and led them to a couple of national titles this year.

An will make his FC Seoul head coaching debut on Sunday against Seongnam FC.

This file photo from May 22, 2016, shows An Ik-soo, then coaching the South Korean men's under-19 national football team during a match against Japan at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
