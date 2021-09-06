Hyundai Heavy's IPO price set at 60,000 won
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Global top shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. said Monday that it has set its initial public offering (IPO) price at 60,000 won (US$51.80), after gauging demand from institutional investors last week.
The price was set at the upper end of Hyundai Heavy's initially proposed IPO price.
Hyundai Heavy will raise $1.08 trillion won via the IPO upon on debut on Sept. 16.
After starting trading on the main local stock market, Hyundai Heavy's market value will reach 5.33 trillion won, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Hyundai Heavy will invite subscription from retail investors from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Hyundai Heavy allocated 55 percent, or 9.9 million shares, of the total to institutional investors, it said in a separate emailed statement.
The proceeds from the IPO will be used to develop eco-friendly ships and autonomous ships, and build smart shipyards, as well as offshore hydrogen production plants, the company said.
Of the proceeds, 310 billion won will be invested in the development of eco-friendly ships and autonomous ships, with 320 billion won for smart shipyards to be based on IT technologies and 130 billion won for offshore hydrogen production plants, Hyundai Heavy said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee earns landslide win in DP's 1st presidential primary vote
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min vows to be more assertive
-
New cases in 1,300s on fewer tests; virus curbs extended for a month
-
Questionable vaccines administered to 104 people at Pyeongtaek hospital
-
Additional batch of Moderna vaccines arrives in S. Korea