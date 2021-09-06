Gulf states decide not to impose safeguard measures on steel imports
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has decided against imposing safeguard measures on imports of certain steel products, South Korea's trade ministry said Monday, a move expected to ease concerns for South Korean exporters.
The ministry said the ministerial committee of the GCC -- an economic union of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates -- recently decided not to approve its permanent committee's proposal for safeguard measures. The GCC published its decision on its official gazette last Thursday and later informed the South Korean government.
In May, the GCC's permanent committee told the World Trade Organization (WTO) of its plans to impose definitive safeguard duties for three years on various steel products -- 16 percent of duty in the first year, followed by 15.2 percent in the second year and 14.44 percent in the third year.
South Korea had expressed its concerns about such imposition through bilateral and multilateral meetings with GCC member states. The government had also sent multiple letters asking some of South Korea's key export products be exempt from duties.
South Korea had also claimed that the GCC's push for duties ran counter to WTO agreements on safeguard measures.
"This decision will clear up uncertainties about our steel exports to the Middle East," a trade ministry official said. "It reduces concerns about exports of zinc products, including galvanized steel sheets, and should have a positive impact on our steel industry."
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee earns landslide win in DP's 1st presidential primary vote
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min vows to be more assertive
-
New cases in 1,300s on fewer tests; virus curbs extended for a month
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
Questionable vaccines administered to 104 people at Pyeongtaek hospital