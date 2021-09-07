(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 7)

Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung is once again stirring controversy with his signature populist pledges. He has announced a plan to allow vehicles to cross the Ilsan Bridge connecting Goyang and Gimpo cities in the province without paying tolls from October. He plans to do that by ordering his province and its three cities of Goyang, Paju and Gimpo to jointly retrieve the rights to operate the bridge from the National Pension Service (NPS) which has a 100 percent stake in the bridge. Lee — a frontrunner among presidential candidates of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) for the election in March — says he made the decision to protect basic traffic rights of the residents. But critics attack him for using his governorship to win the election.