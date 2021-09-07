1989 -- The National Intelligence Service releases the results of its investigation of Lim Soo-kyong, a student activist who made an illegal visit to Pyongyang in June. Lim became the first South Korean student to visit Pyongyang, where she participated in the World Youth and Student Festival, a socialist youth gathering, as a delegate of radical South Korean university students. She received a tremendous welcome from North Korea but stirred controversy in the South. The South Korean government gave her a 3 1/2-year jail term.

