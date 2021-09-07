Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

September 07, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/19 Rain 60

Incheon 25/20 Rain 70

Suwon 25/19 Rain 70

Cheongju 25/21 Rain 60

Daejeon 26/20 Rain 60

Chuncheon 22/19 Rain 80

Gangneung 23/19 Rain 80

Jeonju 27/21 Rain 60

Gwangju 27/21 Rain 60

Jeju 30/25 Rain 60

Daegu 27/20 Rain 70

Busan 28/23 Rain 60

