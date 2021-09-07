Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 07, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/19 Rain 60
Incheon 25/20 Rain 70
Suwon 25/19 Rain 70
Cheongju 25/21 Rain 60
Daejeon 26/20 Rain 60
Chuncheon 22/19 Rain 80
Gangneung 23/19 Rain 80
Jeonju 27/21 Rain 60
Gwangju 27/21 Rain 60
Jeju 30/25 Rain 60
Daegu 27/20 Rain 70
Busan 28/23 Rain 60
(END)
