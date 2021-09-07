Seoul stocks open slightly lower on investors' wait-and-see mode

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:30 September 07, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened a tad lower Tuesday as investors took to the sidelines in the absence of major events related to the U.S. Federal Reserve's timeline for tapering its stimulus.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.82 points, or 0.06 percent, to 3,201.51 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the U.S. stock exchanges were closed for a holiday.

In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.91 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.47 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver moved down 0.44 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics decreased 0.21 percent.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 0.27 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.7 percent. Top bank stock Kakao Bank fell 1.68 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,156.35 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.15 won from the previous session's close.

