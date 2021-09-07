Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) New cases bounce back to near 1,600; virus resurgence in wider Seoul worrisome
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose to slightly below 1,600 on Tuesday while authorities strive to tighten their guard against the pandemic and raise the vaccination rate ahead of a major national holiday.
The country added 1,597 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,563 local infections, raising the total caseload to 263,374, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Current account surplus narrows in July on decreased trade surplus
SEOUL -- South Korea's current account surplus slightly narrowed in July due to reduced trade surplus, although exports maintained strong growth, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The current account surplus reached US$8.21 billion in July, narrowing from a surplus of $8.85 billion the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). The current account is the broadest measure of cross-border trade.
-----------------
N. Korea promotes demoted military chief to member of politburo presidium
SEOUL -- North Korea's military chief, Pak Jong-chon, has been elected a member of the Presidium of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported Tuesday, in a comeback after he was demoted earlier this year for a lapse in anti-coronavirus efforts.
"The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK elected Pak Jong-chon as a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and secretary of the WPK Central Committee," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
-----------------
N. Korea's trade with China plunges 82 pct on-year amid pandemic: unification minister
SEOUL -- North Korea's trade with China plunged 82.1 percent on-year amid prolonged border closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the unification minister said Tuesday.
Minister Lee In-young made the remarks during a plenary session of the foreign affairs and unification committee at the National Assembly, saying that the North is focused on addressing internal challenges, including protracted sanctions, the COVID-19 pandemic and recent flood damage.
-------------------
Economic uncertainty growing over 4th wave of pandemic: KDI
SEOUL -- South Korea's economy is under pressure over growing headwinds as a recent spike in COVID-19 infections is likely to delay a recovery of domestic consumption, a state-run think tank said Tuesday.
The nation's economy is on a recovery track amid robust exports, but the toughest virus curbs, in effect due to the fourth wave of the pandemic, may dampen improving domestic demand, according to a monthly economic assessment report by the Korea Development Institute (KDI).
-----------------
S. Korea successfully tests SLBM from new submarine
SEOUL -- South Korea has successfully test-fired a homegrown submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from a new submarine to become the world's eighth country to possess the weapon, sources said Tuesday.
The Agency for Defense Development (ADD) carried out underwater ejection tests of the SLBM from the Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine last week after successful launches from an underwater barge last month, according to the military sources.
-----------------
(Yonhap Feature) Buycotts as 'good influence' gain traction in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Jincheon, a county of some 85,000 residents, about 90 kilometers southeast of Seoul, received an unexpected windfall late last month following media reports that it will provide temporary accommodation to 390 Afghan evacuees brought in from Kabul.
In support of the county's decision to embrace the foreigners, people flocked to the county-run online market to buy Jincheon regional specialties, such as rice, other grains and fruit.
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
Nearly 60 pct of S. Koreans support shift to 'living with COVID-19' strategy: poll
2.5 mln doses of Moderna vaccines land in S. Korea