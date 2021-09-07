S. Korea to provide US$3 million worth of humanitarian aid to Myanmar
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide US$3 million worth of humanitarian assistance to Myanmar to help the country cope with the coronavirus pandemic, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry said it will make sure the aid is delivered to the people of Myanmar through "direct and transparent" means, suggesting that it will be provided through international organizations so as to prevent the aid from being diverted by the military.
The aid comes amid the continuing political unrest in the Southeast Asian country since the military junta seized power in a February coup that ousted then State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders.
Seoul has halted the exports of military goods to Myanmar in line with the international move to sanction the military but said it will continue humanitarian assistance projects.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
Hyundai Heavy, Bobcock join forces for S. Korea's 1st aircraft carrier
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee earns landslide win in DP's 1st presidential primary vote
-
S. Korea successfully tests SLBM from new submarine
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
Nearly 60 pct of S. Koreans support shift to 'living with COVID-19' strategy: poll
-
2.5 mln doses of Moderna vaccines land in S. Korea