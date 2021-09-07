KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaihanElecWire 2,630 UP 20
Hyundai M&F INS 25,200 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 20,600 UP 700
ORION Holdings 16,000 DN 100
NEXENTIRE 8,200 DN 70
CHONGKUNDANG 130,000 DN 1,000
KCC 451,000 UP 8,500
SKBP 121,000 DN 500
Daesang 25,350 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,570 DN 60
HyundaiEng&Const 54,000 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,400 UP 850
SamsungF&MIns 224,500 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,400 DN 700
Kogas 38,000 UP 300
LX INT 28,250 UP 300
DB HiTek 60,900 DN 800
CJ 105,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 736,000 DN 13,000
Hanwha 36,050 DN 550
SK hynix 104,500 DN 1,500
JWPHARMA 27,200 DN 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 124,500 UP 4,000
ShinhanGroup 38,250 DN 250
HITEJINRO 34,950 UP 100
Yuhan 65,400 UP 900
CJ LOGISTICS 171,000 DN 500
KAL 30,850 DN 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,600 0
LG Corp. 94,100 DN 1,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 153,500 UP 3,500
BoryungPharm 16,800 DN 150
L&L 11,550 DN 150
AmoreG 57,400 UP 600
HyundaiMtr 212,500 DN 2,500
BukwangPharm 22,200 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 78,100 UP 2,900
Daewoong 36,500 UP 50
SamyangFood 82,900 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,100 DN 100
(MORE)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
Hyundai Heavy, Bobcock join forces for S. Korea's 1st aircraft carrier
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee earns landslide win in DP's 1st presidential primary vote
-
S. Korea successfully tests SLBM from new submarine
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
Nearly 60 pct of S. Koreans support shift to 'living with COVID-19' strategy: poll
-
2.5 mln doses of Moderna vaccines land in S. Korea