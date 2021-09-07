KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ CheilJedang 442,500 UP 500
TaekwangInd 1,114,000 UP 11,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,430 UP 10
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,850 DN 150
DL 72,100 DN 300
KIA CORP. 86,000 DN 200
DOOSAN 93,200 DN 2,100
DWS 67,500 UP 7,400
Nongshim 299,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,200 UP 2,300
SGBC 86,400 DN 1,000
Hyosung 116,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE 35,700 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 73,300 UP 1,400
GCH Corp 33,850 DN 650
LotteChilsung 148,000 DN 500
Shinsegae 275,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,880 0
POSCO 360,500 UP 11,500
GS Retail 34,500 UP 100
DongwonInd 246,000 UP 500
IlyangPharm 35,900 UP 300
F&F Holdings 39,150 DN 150
Ottogi 518,000 DN 3,000
NHIS 13,150 DN 150
SK Discovery 47,500 DN 400
LS 69,000 0
GC Corp 378,000 DN 7,500
GS E&C 45,850 UP 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 775,000 UP 8,000
KPIC 232,000 DN 3,000
DB INSURANCE 59,500 DN 900
SamsungElec 76,100 DN 1,200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,870 0
SKC 154,500 UP 3,500
Hanssem 122,000 UP 3,500
Hanmi Science 74,600 DN 900
KSOE 116,500 UP 2,500
SamsungElecMech 182,500 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,900 UP 1,300
