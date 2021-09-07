KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 139,500 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 70,300 UP 1,800
KorZinc 512,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,240 DN 10
HMM 38,450 DN 200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 249,000 UP 500
HyundaiMipoDock 75,500 UP 1,900
IS DONGSEO 51,500 UP 600
MERITZ SECU 5,560 UP 60
S-Oil 95,100 UP 2,800
LG Innotek 226,500 0
HtlShilla 89,900 UP 600
SamsungSecu 49,200 0
KG DONGBU STL 15,900 UP 850
HYUNDAI WIA 89,700 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 203,500 UP 3,500
Hanchem 307,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO 23,800 DN 150
ZINUS 81,700 DN 1,300
Mobis 279,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,800 DN 400
S-1 82,700 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 171,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,600 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 5,870 DN 150
Hanon Systems 16,350 UP 150
SK 266,500 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 67,900 DN 800
Handsome 40,800 DN 150
Asiana Airlines 24,750 UP 150
SKTelecom 300,500 DN 5,500
SNT MOTIV 56,100 DN 200
KT 32,650 UP 50
COWAY 77,400 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 107,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 50,200 0
IBK 10,350 0
DONGSUH 29,200 UP 100
SamsungEng 23,300 DN 650
SAMSUNG C&T 130,500 DN 1,500
(MORE)
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
Hyundai Heavy, Bobcock join forces for S. Korea's 1st aircraft carrier
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee earns landslide win in DP's 1st presidential primary vote
S. Korea successfully tests SLBM from new submarine
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
Nearly 60 pct of S. Koreans support shift to 'living with COVID-19' strategy: poll
2.5 mln doses of Moderna vaccines land in S. Korea