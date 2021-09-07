KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
PanOcean 7,490 DN 70
SAMSUNG CARD 34,300 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 23,850 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL202000 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 19,850 UP 300
LG Uplus 14,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,400 DN 300
KT&G 81,400 DN 400
DHICO 21,900 UP 50
Doosanfc 53,900 UP 900
LG Display 20,550 UP 50
Kangwonland 28,350 UP 200
NAVER 444,500 DN 9,500
Kakao 154,000 DN 1,500
NCsoft 616,000 DN 17,000
KIWOOM 119,500 UP 500
DSME 28,250 UP 550
DSINFRA 11,900 UP 100
DWEC 7,280 DN 60
DongwonF&B 205,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 38,550 DN 350
LGH&H 1,453,000 UP 20,000
LGCHEM 758,000 UP 8,000
KEPCO E&C 49,800 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,100 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,050 DN 450
LGELECTRONICS 147,500 DN 500
Celltrion 279,500 UP 1,000
Huchems 28,000 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 161,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,900 UP 500
KIH 91,900 DN 500
LOTTE Himart 31,500 DN 100
GS 42,250 UP 300
CJ CGV 31,300 UP 400
LIG Nex1 52,000 UP 300
Fila Holdings 45,800 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,350 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 3,325 DN 40
