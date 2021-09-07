KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 227,000 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 18,700 UP 750
SK Innovation 249,500 DN 500
POONGSAN 35,950 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 51,400 DN 400
Hansae 22,100 UP 400
LX HAUSYS 96,000 UP 6,800
Youngone Corp 42,200 0
CSWIND 79,300 DN 100
GKL 16,200 UP 350
KOLON IND 90,000 UP 4,000
HanmiPharm 308,500 DN 2,000
BNK Financial Group 7,790 DN 60
emart 179,000 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY463 00 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 49,300 UP 1,050
HANJINKAL 64,300 DN 1,100
DoubleUGames 59,600 UP 100
CUCKOO 23,900 DN 200
COSMAX 134,500 UP 2,500
MANDO 61,900 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 950,000 DN 4,000
INNOCEAN 59,100 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 42,850 UP 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,100 UP 400
Netmarble 125,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S66800 UP1000
ORION 124,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,050 UP 50
BGF Retail 179,500 0
SKCHEM 267,000 DN 5,000
HDC-OP 29,600 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 726,000 DN 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 607,000 UP 12,000
SKBS 307,500 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,000 DN 100
HYBE 286,000 DN 500
SK ie technology 209,500 UP 1,500
DL E&C 143,500 DN 500
LX HOLDINGS 10,250 UP 320
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
Hyundai Heavy, Bobcock join forces for S. Korea's 1st aircraft carrier
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee earns landslide win in DP's 1st presidential primary vote
-
S. Korea successfully tests SLBM from new submarine
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
Nearly 60 pct of S. Koreans support shift to 'living with COVID-19' strategy: poll
-
2.5 mln doses of Moderna vaccines land in S. Korea