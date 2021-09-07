2022 KBO season to proceed without break during Asian Games

However, for the 2022 Asian Games, the KBO has decided to go in a different direction. In light of a disappointing fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics in August, the KBO said it will honor the spirit of amateurism at future Olympics and Asian Games, and will place an age limit on KBO pros eligible for those national teams. The KBO will also work closely with the Korea Baseball Softball Association, the national governing body of amateur baseball, to select amateur players for those competitions.