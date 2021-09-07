BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS' megahit song "Butter" bounced back to No. 1 on this week's Billboard main singles chart, claiming the top spot for a tenth nonconsecutive week.
"@BTS_twt's "Butter" officially returns to No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for a 10th week," Billboard said on its twitter account on Tuesday (U.S. time). The results were announced a day later than usual in observance of the Labor Day holiday Monday.
The summery song debuted at No. 1 in May and spent nine nonconsecutive weeks atop the Hot 100 chart before dropping to the fourth, seventh and eighth places in recent weeks. Last week, it climbed back to No. 7.
There was anticipation that "Butter" would rebound following the Aug. 27 release of its remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
The collaboration combined the American rapper's stylish voice with the original version's cool, crisp summery charm.
The septet's second English song has replaced its first English number "Dynamite" for the most weeks spent in the top 10 for a song by a South Korean artist.
"Butter" is now in its 15th week, while "Dynamite" posted 13 weeks.
"Butter" still holds the record for the most weeks at No. 1 by any song in 2021. It represents the longest No. 1 streak achieved by a group since 1995, when "One Sweet Day" by American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and R&B group Boyz II Men spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.
In between its No. 1s, "Butter" spent one week at No. 7 on July 19, when it was dethroned by BTS' third English single, "Permission to Dance."
