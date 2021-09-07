Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shin Heung Energy & Electronics to raise 100 bln won via stock offering

All News 18:19 September 07, 2021

SEOUL, SEPT. 7 (Yonhap) -- Shin Heung Energy & Electronics Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 100 billion won(US$86.4 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.33 million preferred shares at a price of 74,700 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
