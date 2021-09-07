Ex-trade minister appointed as ambassador for economy and trade
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Former Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee has been appointed as new ambassador for economy and trade, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
She has held various posts during her 30-year career in public service, including deputy industry minister for free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations. She was also in charge of the working group during the South Korea-U.S. FTA negotiations from 2005-2007.
Early this year, Yoo ran for the director-generalship at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and made it to the final round, before withdrawing her bid after her Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria earned more support. Yoo retired in August.
"Ambassador Yoo is expected to support the government's diplomatic efforts in economy and trade fields at a structural transition period of the global economy, offer advice on mid- to long-term external economic strategies, and greatly contribute to promoting communication between the government and businesses," the ministry said.
The ambassador for economy trade is an honorary one-year post for a retired public official, appointed by President Moon Jae-in.
