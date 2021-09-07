Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ex-trade minister appointed as ambassador for economy and trade

All News 18:23 September 07, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Former Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee has been appointed as new ambassador for economy and trade, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

She has held various posts during her 30-year career in public service, including deputy industry minister for free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations. She was also in charge of the working group during the South Korea-U.S. FTA negotiations from 2005-2007.

Early this year, Yoo ran for the director-generalship at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and made it to the final round, before withdrawing her bid after her Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria earned more support. Yoo retired in August.

"Ambassador Yoo is expected to support the government's diplomatic efforts in economy and trade fields at a structural transition period of the global economy, offer advice on mid- to long-term external economic strategies, and greatly contribute to promoting communication between the government and businesses," the ministry said.

The ambassador for economy trade is an honorary one-year post for a retired public official, appointed by President Moon Jae-in.

Outgoing Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee speaks during a ceremony at the government complex in Sejong, central South Korea, on Aug. 6, 2021, to mark her departure from the post. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#ex-trade minister #appointment
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!