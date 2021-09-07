Nearly half of Americans concerned about N. Korean nuclear program: report
WASHINGTON, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- About half of people in the United States are concerned about North Korea's nuclear program, a report said Tuesday, citing a recent poll.
"On other top national security matters, about half of Republicans and Democrats are concerned by North Korea's nuclear program, and about 7 in 10 say the same about the threat of cyberattacks," the Associated Press reported, citing its own survey.
It said the survey was conducted jointly with NORC Center for Public Affairs Research on Aug. 12-16, involving 1,729 adults in the U.S.
The poll showed more Americans are concerned about threats coming from inside than those posed by outside actors.
"According to the poll, about two-thirds of Americans say they are extremely or very concerned about the threat from extremist groups inside the U.S. By contrast, about one-half say they are extremely or very concerned about the threat from foreign-based militants," said the report.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
S. Korea successfully tests SLBM from new submarine
-
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min to miss World Cup qualifier vs. Lebanon with leg injury
-
Nearly 60 pct of S. Koreans support shift to 'living with COVID-19' strategy: poll
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song