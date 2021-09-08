Korean-language dailies

-- 'Loner youths' estimated at 370,000 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Poor initial probe into female Navy noncommissioned officer's death; commission (Kookmin Daily)

-- Hyundai Group to form consultative body for hydrogen system (Donga Ilbo)

-- Bullying at military in 2021: report (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Living with COVID-19' viable at end-October (Segye Times)

-- May be able to move into a phase of "living with COVID-19" end of October: KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't blames public for skyrocketing real estate: state-run institute (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Bullying, harassment in military (Hankyoreh)

-- Seaman dies by suicide following bullying: rights group (Hankook Ilbo)

-- "Living with COVID-19" may be viable end of October: KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai envisions hydrogen society by 2040 (Korea Economic Daily)

