Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- All disasters are connected (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- CIO, Supreme Prosecutor's Office draw swords; Yoon claims political sabotage with dubious documents (Kookmin Daily)
-- Market-dominating platform companies in 'commission business,' while forgetting innovation (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'I can't remember' Kim Woong pulls out; 'Sabotaging with dubious documents' Yoon sharpens blade (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't, ruling party speed up on 'platform law' ahead of presidential election (Segye Times)
-- While EVs are running, colleges still teach gas-powered cars (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Innovation or monopoly, Naver, Kakao brought to judgement stand (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 3 identical 'Choe Kang-wook complaints' points at involvement of party's official organization (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Unfamiliar homeland' where 70-year-old native becomes stranger (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Preoccupy hydrogen economy' Biz chiefs group together (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Hydrogen dream team' to invest 43 tln won, lead carbon-free (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Big Biz forms council to promote hydrogen power (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Tycoons unite for hydrogen future (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't slammed for defending NK's nuke program (Korea Times)
(END)
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
Navy launches new frigate equipped with anti-submarine torpedo
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
