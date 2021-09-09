Korean-language dailies

-- All disasters are connected (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- CIO, Supreme Prosecutor's Office draw swords; Yoon claims political sabotage with dubious documents (Kookmin Daily)

-- Market-dominating platform companies in 'commission business,' while forgetting innovation (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'I can't remember' Kim Woong pulls out; 'Sabotaging with dubious documents' Yoon sharpens blade (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't, ruling party speed up on 'platform law' ahead of presidential election (Segye Times)

-- While EVs are running, colleges still teach gas-powered cars (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Innovation or monopoly, Naver, Kakao brought to judgement stand (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 3 identical 'Choe Kang-wook complaints' points at involvement of party's official organization (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Unfamiliar homeland' where 70-year-old native becomes stranger (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Preoccupy hydrogen economy' Biz chiefs group together (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Hydrogen dream team' to invest 43 tln won, lead carbon-free (Korea Economic Daily)

