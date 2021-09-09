(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 9)

Kakao has been adopting the business tactics of providing fee-free services at first and then collecting increasingly high fees once it monopolizes the market. For instance, it once attempted to raise the basic fare for taxi services from 3,800 won (US$3.20) to 8,800 won ― but to no avail ― after 80 percent of taxi drivers had subscribed to the Kakao ride-hailing platform. It also withdrew its plan to hike rental fees for bikes. Given these actions, criticism has grown over Kakao's bid to reap undue profits through its dominant market status.