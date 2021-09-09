(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 9)

Yet Choi was busy forgiving the recalcitrant state as his boss — President Moon Jae-in — has done in the past. Choi may have based his remarks on the 2018 agreements between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in their summits, which did not specify the Yongbyon nuclear facility. But Choi interpreted the agreements too narrowly so as not to provoke North Korea. The April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration between Moon and Kim made it clear that both sides strive to create a "Korean Peninsula without nuclear weapons through complete denuclearization."