Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea spends second-most on chip equipment in Q2: report

All News 08:32 September 08, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was the world's second-largest spender on chip equipment in the second quarter of the year, a report showed Wednesday, amid a global semiconductor shortage.

South Korea, home to major memory chip producers Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc., invested US$6.62 billion in chipmaking equipment in the April-June period, up 48 percent from a year ago, according to quarterly billings data from SEMI, a global industry association representing companies in the electronics design and manufacturing supply chain.

But compared with the first quarter, when the country topped the ranking with $7.31 billion, its spending declined by 9 percent.

China reclaimed the top spot with $8.22 billion after its quarterly billings soared 79 percent from a year earlier and 38 percent from the previous quarter.

Taiwan, home to the world's No. 1 foundry maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), maintained the third spot with $5.04 billion, up 44 percent from a year ago. But the country's second-quarter chip equipment billings dipped 12 percent from the first quarter.

Global semiconductor equipment billings surged 48 percent on-year to a record high of $24.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, according to SEMI, which was also a 5 percent increase from the prior quarter.

This file photo, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on June 30, 2020, shows Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (R) checking production facilities of local chip equipment manufacturer SEMES in Cheonan, some 90 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#chip equipment #Q2
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!