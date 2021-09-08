S. Korea spends second-most on chip equipment in Q2: report
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was the world's second-largest spender on chip equipment in the second quarter of the year, a report showed Wednesday, amid a global semiconductor shortage.
South Korea, home to major memory chip producers Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc., invested US$6.62 billion in chipmaking equipment in the April-June period, up 48 percent from a year ago, according to quarterly billings data from SEMI, a global industry association representing companies in the electronics design and manufacturing supply chain.
But compared with the first quarter, when the country topped the ranking with $7.31 billion, its spending declined by 9 percent.
China reclaimed the top spot with $8.22 billion after its quarterly billings soared 79 percent from a year earlier and 38 percent from the previous quarter.
Taiwan, home to the world's No. 1 foundry maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), maintained the third spot with $5.04 billion, up 44 percent from a year ago. But the country's second-quarter chip equipment billings dipped 12 percent from the first quarter.
Global semiconductor equipment billings surged 48 percent on-year to a record high of $24.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, according to SEMI, which was also a 5 percent increase from the prior quarter.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
S. Korea successfully tests SLBM from new submarine
-
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min to miss World Cup qualifier vs. Lebanon with leg injury
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
Nearly 60 pct of S. Koreans support shift to 'living with COVID-19' strategy: poll