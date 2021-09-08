Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

09:00 September 08, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/20 Cloudy 10

Incheon 26/20 Cloudy 0

Suwon 28/20 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 28/22 Rain 20

Daejeon 27/21 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 28/19 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 25/20 Rain 20

Jeonju 28/21 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 27/21 Cloudy 0

Jeju 27/24 Cloudy 20

Daegu 29/21 Sunny 60

Busan 28/22 Sunny 60

