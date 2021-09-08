Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 08, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/20 Cloudy 10
Incheon 26/20 Cloudy 0
Suwon 28/20 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 28/22 Rain 20
Daejeon 27/21 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 28/19 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 25/20 Rain 20
Jeonju 28/21 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 27/21 Cloudy 0
Jeju 27/24 Cloudy 20
Daegu 29/21 Sunny 60
Busan 28/22 Sunny 60
(END)
