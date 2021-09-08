Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Navy launches new frigate equipped with anti-submarine torpedo

All News 09:25 September 08, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Navy was to hold a launching ceremony Wednesday for a new 2,800-ton frigate with improved anti-submarine capabilities.

The new warship Pohang is the sixth of the country's FFX Batch II frigates to replace the Navy's 1,500-ton frigates and 1,000-ton patrol combat corvettes, according to the military.

The ceremony was to be held at its manufacturer Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.'s Okpo shipyard on the southern island of Geoje, with the attendance of Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul.

With some 120 crew members aboard, the 122-meter frigate will carry various weapons, including ship-to-ship and ship-to-surface missiles as well as a helicopter for naval operations.

The new frigate also has improved capability to detect and attack submarines with a towed array sonar system and a long-range anti-submarine torpedo, according to the military.

"To protect our maritime sovereignty and national interest, we need a strong naval power among other things," Won said in a congratulatory message.

The new warship will be delivered to the Navy in early 2023 after a trial period.

Navy launches new frigate equipped with anti-submarine torpedo - 1

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#frigate launching ceremony #Navy #military
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!