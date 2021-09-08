No lingering issues for Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin after experiencing arm discomfort
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Toronto Blue Jays' South Korean starter Ryu Hyun-jin will be in line to make his next scheduled start on the weekend despite experiencing some discomfort in his left arm during his most recent outing.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters at Yankee Stadium in New York on Tuesday (local time) that Ryu has no lingering health issues and isn't expected to miss any time.
In the first game of a four-game series against the New York Yankees on Monday, Ryu tossed six shutout innings in an 8-0 victory but didn't come back out for the seventh inning even though he'd only thrown 80 pitches.
Ryu revealed after the game that he had some tightness in his forearm after relying heavily on a slider, a pitch he hadn't featured in the recent past, and that he told the coaching staff he didn't want to push himself too much.
Ryu also insisted the issue wasn't serious and he would have no problem getting ready for his next start, and Montoyo confirmed that.
Ryu is slated to start the first game of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles on the road at 4:35 p.m. Sunday, or 5:35 a.m. Monday.
Ryu is 13-8 with a 3.77 ERA this season.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
S. Korea successfully tests SLBM from new submarine
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min to miss World Cup qualifier vs. Lebanon with leg injury
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100