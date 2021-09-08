Samsung launches new microSD cards with upgraded performance, durability
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's leading memory chip producer, on Wednesday said it has released new microSD cards with enhanced performance and durability.
The South Korean tech giant introduced new PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD cards for expanded storage on devices including smartphones, tablets, action cameras and drones.
PRO Plus microSD cards are recommended for content creators, according to Samsung, as they offer faster read and write speeds than predecessors. They will deliver up to 160 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 120MB/s, respectively. The products will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities.
EVO Plus microSD cards are designed more for day-to-day use and provide transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s, which is 1.3 times faster sequential read speed when compared to the previous version. They will be offered with 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacity.
Samsung said the latest microSD cards offer six-proof protection, which is two more layers of protection than the previous generation, and will be able to withstand water, extreme temperatures, X-ray, wear out, drops and magnetic impact.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
S. Korea successfully tests SLBM from new submarine
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min to miss World Cup qualifier vs. Lebanon with leg injury
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100