Ex-Finance Minister Kim officially declares presidential bid as independent

All News 10:19 September 08, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Former Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon officially announced Wednesday he will run in the presidential election slated for March as an independent.

"We can create a nation where opportunities flow like a river if we can collect our strength with the people," Kim said in a pre-recorded speech announcing his presidential candidacy uploaded on YouTube.

Calling for a change of today's political and power establishments, the former career bureaucrat stressed the need to completely overhaul the nation into a "republic of opportunities" from what he described as the current "republic of the privileged."

Describing his campaign as a "political startup," Kim said he envisions amending the Constitution to scale down the power and authority of the presidency, limit consecutive terms of legislators and introduce a recall election system to strengthen people's power over elected officials.

Having served as a life-long bureaucrat, mostly in economy and budget-related areas, Kim was President Moon Jae-in's first finance minister from June 2017 to December 2018. He resigned after reportedly clashing with senior presidential aides over the administration's income-led growth policy.

Before joining Moon's Cabinet, Kim served as president of Ajou University. In contrast to his elite adult career, Kim is particularly well-known as a self-made man who attended a vocational high school and an evening college while working to support his family at an early age.

This screenshot from Youtube on Sept. 8, 2021, shows former Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon officially announcing his candidacy in next year's presidential election. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

