Military reports 4 new COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Four service members tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday, the latest in a series of infections at barracks amid the prolonged fourth wave of the pandemic across the nation.
An Army soldier in the central city of Daejeon, an airman stationed in the southeastern city of Daegu and a soldier of a unit under the direct wing of the defense ministry tested positive following their recent vacation, and one officer in Seoul was confirmed to have been infected after one of his family members tested positive, according to the ministry.
The latest cases brought the total caseload among the military population to 1,648.
Nationwide, South Korea added 2,050 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The daily figure bounced back to over 2,000 in a week, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
S. Korea successfully tests SLBM from new submarine
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min to miss World Cup qualifier vs. Lebanon with leg injury
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100