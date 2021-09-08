Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Court again rules against family of wartime forced labor victim

All News 11:05 September 08, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday again ruled against the bereaved family of a victim of World War II forced labor in a damages suit against a Japanese company.

Four children of the late victim, surnamed Jeong, filed the suit in April 2019 seeking 200 million won (US$171,940) in compensation from Japan's Nippon Steel Corp.

Jeong claimed he was conscripted to forced labor in a Nippon Steel plant from 1940-42 when the Korean Peninsula was a colony of Japan.

The same court on Aug. 11 ruled against family members of a forced labor victim who sued Mitsubishi Materials Corp., citing the expiration of statute of limitations.

Keywords
#Nippon Steel #forced labor
Issue Keywords
