The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:09 September 08, 2021
SEOUL, Sep. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.81 0.81
2-M 0.86 0.86
3-M 0.90 0.89
6-M 1.06 1.05
12-M 1.26 1.26
(END)
