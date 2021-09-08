Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Foreign ministry pushes for work system upgrade to allow remote working at diplomatic missions

All News 11:33 September 08, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Wednesday it will establish a "smart work system" to allow overseas-based diplomats to work remotely from home and elsewhere without returning to their offices as part of efforts to improve the working environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current work system requires diplomats to access the ministry's network only from their missions connected via secure lines. That has caused difficulties as the COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted direct contact or on-site activities.

Under the new system, diplomats will be provided with laptops and other tools equipped for access from outside the premises so they can deal remotely with non-classified tasks, such as accidents involving South Korean nationals or international conferences, the ministry said.

The ministry has requested 3.1 billion won (US$2.66 million) in next year's budget for the smart work system, which also includes introducing artificial intelligence-based technologies and other digitization efforts.

