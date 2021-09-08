Foreign ministry pushes for work system upgrade to allow remote working at diplomatic missions
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Wednesday it will establish a "smart work system" to allow overseas-based diplomats to work remotely from home and elsewhere without returning to their offices as part of efforts to improve the working environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The current work system requires diplomats to access the ministry's network only from their missions connected via secure lines. That has caused difficulties as the COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted direct contact or on-site activities.
Under the new system, diplomats will be provided with laptops and other tools equipped for access from outside the premises so they can deal remotely with non-classified tasks, such as accidents involving South Korean nationals or international conferences, the ministry said.
The ministry has requested 3.1 billion won (US$2.66 million) in next year's budget for the smart work system, which also includes introducing artificial intelligence-based technologies and other digitization efforts.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
S. Korea successfully tests SLBM from new submarine
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min to miss World Cup qualifier vs. Lebanon with leg injury
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100