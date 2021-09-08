Seoul stocks down late Wed. morning on tech losses
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning as investors offloaded tech shares amid concerns of potential new regulations against online platform giants over their market dominance.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 13.74 points, or 0.43 percent, to trade at 3,173.68 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The main bourse got off to a downbeat start amid concerns about the pace of U.S. economic recovery after the release of a disappointing U.S. jobs report Friday (U.S. time).
The KOSPI remained in negative terrain as investor sentiment was weighed down after ruling Democratic Party lawmakers voiced concerns a day earlier over market dominance of tech giant Kakao and its rapid business expansion in recent years.
Kakao plummeted 8.12 percent, and internet portal operator Naver skid 5.85 percent.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 0.26 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.96 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics fell 1.16 percent, while leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 0.53 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.24 percent, and video game giant Krafton advanced 3.34 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,163.7 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.9 won from the previous session's close.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
S. Korea successfully tests SLBM from new submarine
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min to miss World Cup qualifier vs. Lebanon with leg injury
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100