Go to Contents Go to Navigation

TWICE to release first English single next month

All News 11:43 September 08, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group TWICE, which has been recently building up a fandom in the United States, plans to release its first English single next month, its agency said Wednesday, signaling a full-scale inroad into the North American music market.

According to JYP Entertainment, TWICE's first English language single "The Feels" will be released on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. (midnight EST).

This photo released by JYP Entertainment shows a concept photo of K-pop group TWICE's first English single "The Feels." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

TWICE has previously released English versions of songs from its Korean albums, such as "More & More" and "I Can't Stop Me." But "The Feels" will be the K-pop group's first English single since its debut in 2015.

"The Feels" is a fast-tempo disco song with a high teen concept. TWICE released a video containing part of its sound source through the short-form video platform TikTok earlier this week. In the video, its members show off their model walk in time to the music while holding books in a powder room.

The nine-member group, which has a strong fan base in Japan, formed a partnership with Republic Records, a major American music label, last year in a bid to gain a foothold in the global pop market.

The group also performed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" for the first time. As a result, TWICE's EP album "Taste of Love" rose to No. 6 on the Billboard main albums chart in June, becoming the second K-pop girl group to make the chart's top 10.

Meanwhile, the music video for "TT," a 2016 hit song by TWICE, hit the milestone of 600 million YouTube views Wednesday, JYP Entertainment said.

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#TWICE #English single
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!