Vice FM asks for U.S. support for S. Korean chip, EV battery companies
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon held phone talks Wednesday with Jose Fernandez, new U.S. undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, and discussed ways to expand cooperation, the foreign ministry said.
During the talks, Choi asked for U.S. support for South Korean semiconductor and high-capacity battery makers operating in the United States while Fernandez voiced hope that the U.S. will expand cooperation in the supply chain and infrastructure sectors with South Korea, the ministry said in a release.
They also tentatively agreed to hold the sixth bilateral Senior Economic Dialogue in Seoul in November.
During the talks, the two sides discussed the follow-up measures to the May 21 summit agreement between Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden. The two leaders agreed to cooperate to boost resiliency in the supply chains in semiconductors, EV batteries and other strategic materials.
Prior to the summit, major South Korean companies, including Samsung Electronics and LG Energy Solution, announced a US$39.4 billion investment plan in the U.S. market, in a move that signaled Korea's support for the U.S. drive to reshape global supply chains.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
S. Korea successfully tests SLBM from new submarine
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
Navy launches new frigate equipped with anti-submarine torpedo
-
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min to miss World Cup qualifier vs. Lebanon with leg injury