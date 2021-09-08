Daily card spending up 8.4 pct in H1 amid pandemic
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Daily card spending in South Korea rose 8.4 percent in the first half from a year earlier, supported by increased online purchases amid the pandemic, central bank data showed Wednesday.
Holders of credit and debit cards spent an average 2.7 trillion won (US$2.3 billion) per day in the January-June period, compared with 2.5 trillion won the previous year, according to the data by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Credit card spending rose 10.2 percent on-year to a daily average of 2.1 trillion won, led by uses on e-commerce platforms.
Credit card uses at online shopping sites and delivery apps grew 23 percent on-year amid a non-contact trend, the data showed.
But credit card spending at restaurants declined 8.9 percent on-year as people refrained from dining out amid the protracted pandemic.
The South Korean economy has been on a recovery track on the back of robust exports and improving private spending.
Asia's fourth-largest economy grew a revised 0.8 percent in the second quarter from three months earlier, slowing from a 1.7 percent on-quarter increase in the first quarter.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
S. Korea successfully tests SLBM from new submarine
-
Navy launches new frigate equipped with anti-submarine torpedo
-
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min to miss World Cup qualifier vs. Lebanon with leg injury